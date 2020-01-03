Georgia's new GOP senator plans 'no' vote on removing Trump

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

(AP) -- The Republican businesswoman who will soon be sworn is as Georgia's newest senator says she plans to vote against removing President Donald Trump from office.

Kelly Loeffler told reporters Thursday during a stop in Savannah that she believes the Democrat-controlled House used unfair proceedings to bring articles of impeachment against Trump.

Loeffler said she sees Trump's impeachment as a partisan-driven ordeal that needs to end. Gov. Brian Kemp chose Loeffler last month to replace Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who left office at the end of 2019 because of health problems.

Loeffler will be sworn in when the Senate convenes Monday.

