Georgia's election chief cites progress on absentee ballot process

Thursday, April 30, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a news conference Thursday morning to offer an update on the state’s absentee ballot process for the June 9 primary.

The state is sending every registered voter in the state an absentee ballot application due to concerns over voting in person during the coronavirus pandemic. Raffensperger said Thursday that it took election officials only six days to get the applications in the mail once the plan was announced.

He said more than 1 million Georgians have requested absentee ballots, shattering all previous records.

His office said 700,000 absentee ballots have already been sent to voters.

“Our goal was to keep voters safe and take the pressure off of our in-person voting locations,” Raffensperger said Thursday at a Capitol news conference. “We have more than achieved that goal.”

In 2016, Georgia’s last statewide general primary in a presidential election year, 37,231 absentee ballots were cast. The number of current absentee ballot requests is already more than 30 times that.

“Right now, I am grateful for the amazing work we have seen from officials, vendors, the post office and my team,” he said.

