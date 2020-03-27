Georgia’s Pre-K program offering resources for at home learning

Friday, March 27, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Pre-K specialists encourage age-appropriate hands-on activities. So the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is offering just that.

Running out of good ideas for your Georgia’s Pre-K program student while they’re at home?

DECAL is coming to the rescue with a web page of family resources and activities reviewed and endorsed by the nationally acclaimed high-quality early childhood education program.

According to the release, beginning March 30, 2020, DECAL will offer “Georgia Pre-K At Home” on its website at decal.ga.gov.

The page will include educational resources divided into four categories including Storytime, Virtual Field Trips, Let’s Go Outside, and Screen-Free Time. Activities will be based on the Georgia Early Learning and Development Standards and intentionally involve simple household items easily found at home.

“We are hearing from parents who need more age-appropriate activities for their children during this time and our Pre-K specialists wanted to help," Amy M. Jacobs, DECAL Commissioner, said in the release.

