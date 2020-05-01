Georgia's COVID-19 total spikes by nearly 1,000 in a few hours

Friday, May 1, 2020

Georgia’s reported COVID-19 cases jumped by nearly 1,000 in a few hours, according to figures released by the state.

The state reported 26,276 verified cases as of 11 p.m. Thursday, but by Friday afternoon, the state was reporting 27,187.

The jump in cases comes even as the state relaxes forced closures of businesses to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The increase doesn’t necessarily mean that 911 people came down with the virus during the intervening hours. Officials have said there is a lag between when cases are reported at the local level and when the state reports them.

Earlier his week, South Carolina analyzed data and learned that more people had died from COVID-19 than earlier thought leading to a one-day jump in 29 reported deaths.

