ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia's Department of Public Health says the state's COVID-19 numbers are picking up steam.

According to the latest numbers from DPH, 4,638 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Georgia with 139 deaths.

Those numbers have jumped over 500 since the Tuesday evening update.

Fulton and Dougherty counties continue to lead the state in cases.

