Georgia’s CAPS Program expands child care assistance to essential services workforce

Friday, May 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia’s Childcare and Parent Services, or CAPS Program, is expanding its new priority group for essential service workers to include those who work within the food supply chain like grocery stores, farming, and food delivery and pick-up.

According to the release, CAPS provides scholarships to help with the cost of child care so parents can work or attend school.

Earlier this month, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) added the new CAPS Priority Group for medical personnel, first responders, child care personnel, and others on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

DECAL has a three-tier definition of eligible families for the program. Only tier one was currently open which includes law enforcement, public safety, first responders, medical personal, pharmacy staff, and child care personnel. Beginning today, DECAL will open Tier 2 to additional categories, that could include grocery store employees, farming, and food delivery and pick-up. A complete list of who could be included can be found here.

DECAL has allocated 500 slots for the essential services workforce. On average statewide, each slot is valued at $5,500 to $6,500 annually but may be lower or higher depending on specifics.

Eligibility requirements for the Essential Services Workforce Priority Group are detailed on the application available atwww.qualityrated.org or by calling 1-833-4GA-CAPS. For further assistance locating available child care call 1-877-ALL-GA-KIDS.

