More than 1 million Georgians have cast votes for next week's primary

Thursday, June 4, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW) -- Georgia voters have cast over a million ballots with less than a week to go until the statewide primary election, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Of the 1,033,585 ballots cast, 810,024 were mail-in ballots, nearly 80% of the ballots cast so far. The significant surge in mail ballots demonstrates the speed and efficiency with which election workers and voters alike adapted to COVID-19, Raffensperger's office said in a news release.

Absentee ballots must be received by a county elections office no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday, the day of the election, in order to be counted.

The total of mailed-in ballots so far is more than 20 times the 37,000 who voted that way in 2016. In addition, 223,561 have cast their ballots in person.

Raffensperger's office said he's worked with county election officials to provide the resources and guidance necessary to preserve options for Georgia voters. His office purchased and distributed 35,000 masks for election workers in addition to other personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies.

County election offices are also able to apply for millions in grants to purchase personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies on the local level. Additional grants are available to support election infrastructure such as extra tables, dividers, or even tape to mark safe social distancing, lowering the cost burden on the counties.

