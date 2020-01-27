Georgia working to prevent spread of coronavirus to state

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

(AP) -- An outbreak of coronavirus occurring in China has the Georgia Department of Public Health on high alert.

State health officials said Friday the department is closely monitoring the outbreak and regularly coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DPH is advising healthcare providers statewide to be alert for patients who have traveled from Wuhan, China and present with fever and respiratory symptoms.

To detect possible cases of coronavirus infection early and prevent further spread, the United States began actively screening incoming travelers from Wuhan at five select airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

