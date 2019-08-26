Georgia teen who saved her sister starts college

Monday, August 26, 2019

CNN -- As school starts up again around the country, one college freshman in Georgia is living a life that almost seemed out of reach.

Anaiah Rucker started Berry College this week on a full scholarship as promised.

Nearly a decade ago, she pushed her little sister out of the way as a truck headed right for them. At just ten-years-old, Rucker lost her own leg in the process.

She almost didn't survive.

But because of her actions, she ended up on the reality show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition".

That's when Berry College offered her the scholarship.

"I really never thought I would make it this far because there as actually a 1 to 1 chance of me surviving," said Rucker.

The freshman student is still thinking about other people. She says she wants others going through challenges to know they can succeed too.