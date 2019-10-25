Test scores show decline in GA for college, career readiness

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're getting an idea of how prepared Georgia students are for the future.

The Georgia Department of Education released scores for its college and career ready performance index, which measures how schools are prepping students for life after high school.

Richmond County schools got an average score of 59.3. They dropped nine points from last year's score, and the school system says they are not happy with that. New superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw is focused on improving those scores.

“Over the years, we've focused on a number of initiatives and other programs to help kids that are struggling,” Kaden Jacobs, spokesperson for the district, said. “Dr. Bradshaw's focus is to make sure that we don't have struggling students in the first place.”

Columbia County had an average score of 81.2, which is down from last year, while McDuffie County improved with a score of 68. The statewide average for schools this year was 75.9, which was lower than last year's average.

