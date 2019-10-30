Georgia sheriff can't put signs on sex offenders' homes this year warning trick-or-treaters, a judge ruled

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

(CNN) -- A federal judge has ruled in favor of three registered sex offenders. The three men sued a Georgia sheriff over "no trick-or-treat" signs in their yards.

Last year, Butts County Sheriff Gary Long had the signs placed in the yards of registered sex offenders in the days leading up to Halloween. Three of those sex offenders sued the sheriff saying it was an abuse of power.

Late Tuesday, the judge granted an injunction to stop deputies from placing the warning signs in the yards of the three registered sex offenders that sued.

The judge declined to award the plaintiffs any damages and declined to broaden the injunction out to all registered sex offenders in Butts County.

