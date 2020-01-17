Georgia sets execution for man convicted of killing 2 people

A Georgia man convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend more than 20 years ago is set to executed later this month.

State Attorney General Chris Carr announced Friday that 66-year-old Donnie Clevelan Lance is scheduled to die Jan. 29 at the state prison in Jackson.

Lance was convicted and sentenced to death in the November 1997 killings of Sabrina “Joy” Lance and Dwight “Butch” Wood Jr. Lance would be the first person executed in Georgia this year.

Jimmy Fletcher Meders was scheduled for lethal injection Thursday, but the State Board of Pardons and Paroles commuted his sentence.