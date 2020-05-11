Georgia growers sees a positive peanut outlook this year

Monday, May 11, 2020

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -- The peanut industry is thriving as farmers begin planting.

“We’ll probably be up this year about 10 percent on acreage, because of the poor competition. Cotton is down. Corn is down. Peanuts are running about 400 to 425 dollars a ton. So, peanuts become the best alternative,” said Spearman.

Tyron Spearman said the market outlook for peanuts is looking good this year for a growing area in Georgia that stretches along the coastal plain and as far inland as Augusta.

He said there may even be an increase in planting.

He said there has been an increase in domestic consumption during the pandemic.

“So far, the markets are good. We’re up 24 percent on exports, believe it or not. Even China is a major market buying for us. We’re up 3.3 percent on consumption. That is domestic consumption. And, we’ve had a big surge on peanut butter since the virus hit us, trying to clear the shelves. And, we’re trying to keep up,” said Spearman.

He said workers are working tirelessly to restock grocery store shelves with peanut butter.

“We’re shipping day and night, and shelling day and night to try to get these peanuts processed so they can fill those shelves back up. But people are eating more at home, and the best thing they can get is a little peanut butter and jelly sandwich,” said Spearman.

He said he hopes farmers continue to plant peanuts.

“It’s about the same group that’s been farming for years. I just hope we don’t lose any of them. And if this peanut program or any of the other programs do not help these farmers, they’re going to, you know, close up shop and then we got a food problem. We already have a food distribution problem in some of our commodities. Peanuts so far has not been affected that much, because we’ve been shelling all year long, and get those peanuts to various processing plants. But they got to have them. The raw material this year and demand is good. I think it’s going to be a good year for peanuts,” said Spearman.

