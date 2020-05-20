Georgia sees low point in COVID-19 hospitalizations, governor says

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia reached its lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized since April 8.

That’s the date hospitals in the state started reporting COVID-19 data to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

At 986 COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized, Georgia has seen an approximate 12% decrease over the last week with 1,125 patients hospitalized on May 12, and a 34% decrease from 1,500 patients hospitalized on May 1.

“Our hospitalization numbers continue to show encouraging signs in our fight against COVID-19, but we must remain vigilant in our efforts to combat this virus,” Kemp said in a news release. “I continue to ask Georgians to practice social distancing, follow the advice of public health officials, and protect the elderly and medically fragile.”

As of Wednesday morning, Georgia had cumulatively seen 38,855 cases, 7,076 hospitalizations and 1,675 deaths. Also, 378,156 coronavirus tests have been performed in the state.

