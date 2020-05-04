Georgia resident to advocate for the Hidden Heroes caring for ill and injured veterans

Monday, May 4, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced Anne Way of Martinez, Georgia, will join its 2020 class of Dole Caregiver Fellows.

According to the release, the class of 30 military and veteran caregivers have been selected from across the country to represent those Americans caring for a wounded, ill, or injured service member or a veteran at home.

Way serves as a caregiver for her husband, Pete, who sustained a knee injury that led to a reoccurring bacterial infection as a result of his military service.

As a Dole Caregiver Fellow, Way will serve as a leader, community organizer, and advocate for the nation’s 5.5 million military caregivers – the spouses, parents, family members, and friends who provide more than $14 billion in voluntary care annually to someone who served.

You can read Anne's story here: https://hiddenheroes.org/story/anne-way/

