Georgia universities face furloughs, possible staff cuts as state funds plummet

Thursday, May 7, 2020

University System of Georgia regents on Thursday authorized furloughs and possible staffing reductions amid state revenue shortfalls due to the economic turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.

The system is working now with its 26 institutions — which include Augusta University as well as East Georgia State College in Swainsboro — to develop a new spending plan for fiscal year 2021.

MORE | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

That plan will include a 14% spending reduction from the current fiscal year.

The board called for faculty and staff members at all of the system's institutions and the university system office to take unpaid time off, with the exception of those with the lowest base salaries.

For most employees, this means either four furlough days or eight furlough days, depending on their salary. Those with the highest base salaries will be required to take 16 furlough days, or the equivalent of a 6.2% pay reduction.

In addition, the chancellor and all presidents at every institution in the system will take the equivalent of a 10% pay reduction, which includes 26 furlough days for fiscal year 2021.

Institutions may also need to cut staffing. These plans will be unique to each institution.

Any action related to staffing reductions and furloughs will be based on the final budget appropriation to be approved in June.

Institutions have already experienced changes to campus operations caused by COVID-19, including a move to remote instruction and the departure of thousands of students from campuses, which has had an immediate negative impact on auxiliary operations and finances.

Augusta University has played a major role in helping the state cope with the pandemic, however.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.