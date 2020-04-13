Georgia receives more than $522 million in federal funds for COVID-19 impact

Monday, April 13, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gov. Kemp announced the availability of $522,237,467 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for Georgia.

The CARES Act was signed into law by President Trump on March 27, 2020.

“I applaud the Trump administration and leaders in Washington, D.C. for securing passage of the CARES Act to provide much-needed relief to states, local jurisdictions, and American families,” Gov. Kemp said, in the release. “This funding will make a profound impact on our economy in our fight against COVID-19.”

Of the total CARES Act funds made available to Georgia, the FTA has allocated:

- $370.94 million to the Atlanta urbanized area transit operators

- $26.58 million for other large urban areas such as Augusta, Columbus, Savannah

- $75.0 million for Georgia’s rural operators

- $49.68 million to the small urban transit operators

According to the release, Georgia Department of Transportation will work with operators to provide CARES Act funding to 72 rural counties, three rural municipalities, five regional rural transit providers and seven small urban transit providers that will support 100 percent of their transit operating costs from January 20, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

