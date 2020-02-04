Georgia officials hope to end 5 standardized tests in schools

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

(AP) -- Gov. Brian Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods are announcing a plan Tuesday to cut five mandatory standardized tests for Georgia public school students.

The Republican officials are also trying to cut the length of state tests and evaluate local tests that Georgia's 181 school districts give to evaluate student progress.

Both Woods and Kemp oppose the current amount of testing, part of a national backlash to a system largely built by Republicans in Georgia.

The biggest changes would come in high school. Students would no longer have to take tests in geometry, economics, physical science and American literature.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.