Friday, March 27, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The rise continues in Georgia as officials say the state has surpassed 2,000 cases of COVID-19.

According to the state Department of Public Health, there are now 2,001 cases of the virus in Georgia with 64 deaths.

State officials also say 566 people have been hospitalized as a result of the virus.

