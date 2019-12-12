Georgia mom charged after police say she abandoned special needs son

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) -- Police charged a mother with cruelty to children after a special needs teenager was found abandoned at a downtown Atlanta hospital, confused and unable to say who he was.

Police said Wednesday the mom told investigators she felt overwhelmed caring for her 14-year-old son along with her other children and decided to leave him at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Atlanta police had pleaded for information from the public as they worked to identify the child. Police say they tracked down 37-year-old Diana Elliott at a local hotel with three other children.

