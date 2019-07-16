GA mom advocates for more truck safety laws on Capitol Hill

A Georgia mom who lost her son in a fatal truck crash is fighting for technology that would stop wrecks before they even happen. She – and fellow advocates – are pushing Congress today to approve more safety requirements for tractor trailers. Our Washington Correspondent Alana Austin has the story from Capitol Hill.

Pam Biddle, whose son and ex-husband died in a fiery, multi-vehicle tractor-trailer wreck two years ago, pleads for lawmakers on Capitol Hill to pass more safety and technology mandates for trucks. (Source: GrayDC)

“He was brilliant and compassionate and amazing…” said Pam Biddle.

Two years ago, Biddle’s son Aaron Lee died in a tragic, fiery wreck in Indiana. Four lives were cut short when a distracted truck driver ran into the car Lee was in. The crash also killed Aaron’s dad, Brian.

“I just could not sit by and allow my son to have died in vain. I needed to be his voice. I needed to be his father’s voice,” said Biddle.

Biddle – who is also the W-T-V-M sales director – is now a devoted advocate to prevent future accidents. She and others who lost loved ones came together on Capitol Hill Tuesday to push for new safety laws. They are supporting a bill that would mandate commercial trucks include automatic emergency brakes.

The Truck Safety Coalition says in the last year about 4,761 people were killed in large truck crashes. Executive director Harry Adler says automatic emergency brakes would either halt major wrecks before they happen, or at least decrease speed before impact.

“These truck crashes, the fatalities, the injuries – they can’t be an accepted risk of doing business,” said Harry Adler, Truck Safety Coalition executive director.

The American Trucking Association says it is reviewing the details of the bill and quote “believes that automatic braking is a proven piece of safety technology and we support its adoption in all vehicles.”

For Biddle, she says she will come back to Capitol Hill as many times as it takes to see change.

“We won’t give up – there's not a thing that you could do to make me give up,” said Biddle.

A spokesman for the Trucking Association also says they want to see all speed limits across the country capped at 65 miles per hour, for all vehicles. The public safety advocates on Capitol Hill Tuesday are also hoping Congress will increase the minimum insurance requirements for large trucks.

