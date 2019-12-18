Georgia man in Santa hat accused of trying to meet teen for sex

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2018

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (AP) -- Authorities in Georgia say a man wearing a Santa hat thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex, but instead was greeted by sheriff's deputies.

68-year-old Jimmy Lee Bowling was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted child molestation, pandering, sexual exploitation of a child and obscene internet contact with a minor.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker says the Ellijay, Georgia, man arrived in the county expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl he was “speaking” to on the internet. Instead, the Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children unit was there.

It's unclear whether Bowling has an attorney who could comment.

