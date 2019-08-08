Georgia libraries offer new digital library

Thursday, August 8, 2019

News 12 this Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Students in Georgia are back in school and for some the reading assignments are already in full swing.

Now, libraries in Georgia are offering a digital library that's making accessing books easier.

"You are able to access fifteen thousand different kinds of books. This is available for children starting off in Pre-K going through fourth grade and you know this is something that's suppose to help with developmental growth; it definitely helps stimulate the mind," Augusta-Richmond County Public Library, public relations assistant, Leah Holloway explains what the e-kids reading program is.

The digital library is available at all 407 libraries in the state of Georgia.

Holloway adds,

"If you are interested in finding a book where you want the language to be spanish all you do is type in spanish, you can type inspanish and it will give you several different spanish titles there is just a variety of different options for you to choose through this outlet."

Holloway tells News 12 all it takes is a few clicks of a mouse.

"We're going to type in robots and off course here's all these books about robots that pop up."

The books can be downloaded on computers, tablets, and smartphones; anywhere, at anytime. One of the best things about e-kids is that it's completely free with a library card.

"Kids are definitely going to be able to check out books for school through e-reads kids and this is definitely an affordable and effective way for parents to make sure there kids get what they need," Holloway emphasizes the benefits of the program.

The e-kids reading program is unique to Georgia and most of the books in the collection can be checked out for as long as two weeks.

