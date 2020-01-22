Georgia lawmaker seeks to block hair-based discrimination

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 20202

(AP) -- A Georgia state senator has filed a bill to block hair-based discrimination for people at work, school or who are seeking housing.

News outlets report Lithonia Democrat Sen. Tonya Anderson filed the bill to protect people who have hairstyles historically associated with an individual's race.

Violators could face lawsuits, civil fines or penalties. Similar legislation has been passed in other states.

Sen. Nikema Williams is also working on the bill. She says she faced comments about her hair during the 2019 legislative session.

