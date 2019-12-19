Georgia jail nurse accused of having sexual relationship with inmate

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

(AP) -- Authorities in Georgia say a county jail nurse has admitted having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

News outlets report 26-year-old Dorathy Pike was arrested Monday and charged with improper sexual contact by an employee after she told investigators she had been having a physical relationship with an inmate at the Troup County jail.

Sheriff James Woodruff says he received a tip that Pike was having an improper relationship with an inmate.

He says that when he approached her she admitted to having sex with the inmate. It's unclear whether Pike has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.