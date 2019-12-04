Georgia governor picks political newcomer for U.S. Senate

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia’s governor has chosen a wealthy businesswoman and political newcomer to fill the U.S. Senate seat of retiring Republican Johnny Isaakson.

Gov. Brian Kemp's choice of Kelly Loeffler pushes aside President Donald Trump’s preferred candidate in a play for the moderate suburban voters who have fled the Republican party.

An Associated Press source says Trump made it clear he preferred to see one of his most outspoken supporters, Rep. Doug Collins, in the Senate seat. But the person familiar with Trump's thinking says he's since resigned himself to the pick.

Democrats hope to flip Georgia in the coming elections.