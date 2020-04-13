Georgia governor declares emergency after severe storms

Monday, Apruil 13, 2020

Storm damage in Augusta on April 13, 2020.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared an emergency Monday after severe thunderstorms brought tornadoes and death to the state.

The storms carved a path of destruction through the CSRA and proved deadly elsewhere.

In Hampton County, S.C., five people were reported dead in the storms.

There were also reports that several people died in northwest Georgia.

The state is already under an emergency order as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted Kemp to issue a stay-at-home order for residents of Georgia.

