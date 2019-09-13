Georgia fans organize 'pink-out' to honor Ark. St.'s coach who died from breast cancer

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019
ATHENS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Bulldogs fans have taken the opportunity to put a positive spin on Saturday's game at Sanford Stadium.
Arkansas State is in town for the game, but Bulldogs fans are looking to make it a more pleasant experience by honoring their coach and his wife's recent battle with breast cancer.
Wendy Anderson, the wife of State coach Blake Anderson, passed away on Aug. 19 following a two-year fight with cancer.
As a result, #WearPinkForWendy was born with the purpose of letting everyone attending Saturday's game know to wear pink.
Get the word out and wear some pink in Sanford on Saturday #WearPinkForWendy #NotFightingAlone@dawgsports @GeorgiaFootball @UGARedcoatBand @UGAAthletics @UGASPIKESQUAD @KirbySmartUGA @BannerSociety @universityofga @ugaalumniassoc @UGABulldogClub @redandblack pic.twitter.com/gxo9KDwyC2— Graham Coffey (@ProfessorSEC) September 10, 2019
Saturday's game kicks off at noon.
