Georgia fans organize 'pink-out' to honor Ark. St.'s coach who died from breast cancer

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

ATHENS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Bulldogs fans have taken the opportunity to put a positive spin on Saturday's game at Sanford Stadium.

Arkansas State is in town for the game, but Bulldogs fans are looking to make it a more pleasant experience by honoring their coach and his wife's recent battle with breast cancer.

Wendy Anderson, the wife of State coach Blake Anderson, passed away on Aug. 19 following a two-year fight with cancer.

As a result, #WearPinkForWendy was born with the purpose of letting everyone attending Saturday's game know to wear pink.

Saturday's game kicks off at noon.

