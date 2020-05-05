Georgia extends registration deadline for some vehicles

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Revenue says the vehicle registration deadline has been extended to June 15 for certain registrations.

All vehicle registrations that expire between March 16 and June 14 have been extended through June 15. This extension applies to all annual registrations, including personal passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, vehicles registered in the international registration plan and temporary operating permits issued at the time of a vehicle purchase. Registrations that expired before March 16 do not qualify.

"While I have extended this deadline to give Georgians more time to register a new vehicle or renew current vehicle registrations, I strongly encourage taxpayers, especially those whose registrations were originally due in March and April, to register or renew as soon as possible and not wait until June 15th," Revenue Commissioner David Curry said in a statement.

While more county tag offices are opening each day after closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Georgians are encouraged to use the online system to renew their vehicle registration online.

In accordance with state law, the revenue commissioner may extend the tag deadline, since there has been a presidentially declared disaster.

