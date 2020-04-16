Georgia election board approves ballot drop boxes for primary

Thursday, April 16, 2020

ATLANTA — Georgia’s state election board has approved allowing counties to establish absentee ballot drop boxes for the state’s June primary elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials have sent absentee ballot request forms to 6.9 million active registered voters. Some voting rights groups say that requiring voters to provide their own postage during the virus outbreak is an unconstitutional barrier to the right to vote.

Drop boxes could provide another way for voters to return ballots without needing a stamp. But it will be optional for counties and could be up to them to pay for the drop boxes, as well.