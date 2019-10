WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WVLT) -- Officials said a driver somehow only suffered minor injuries after a freak accident.

Several logs smashed through the front windshield of an SUV Friday morning in Whitfield County, Georgia.

The Whitfield County Fire Department posted photos of the crash on their Facebook page. The photos showed the logs impaling the front seat, with some even going all the way through to the back of the vehicle.