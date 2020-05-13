Georgia doctor's death blamed on attack by wild dogs

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Lyons, Ga. believe a pack of wild dogs attacked and killed a local doctor.

The body of Dr. Nancy Shaw was found in a ditch.

The Lyons Police Department says autopsy results confirm a well-known doctor and noted pet lover was killed by animals.

Police spotted a car on Skyline Boulevard around 3 a.m., pulled over on the wrong side of the road, car running and the door open.

“Got out of the patrol car to investigate and found a female that was deceased in the ditch,” Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker said.

They recognized the woman as Dr. Shaw, a long-time internist at Meadows Regional Medical Center. He says she'd often stop at the police station and check on officers to make sure they were OK.

“She was that kind of person. She was a caring person. She was a friend of ours. When I realized who it was, it was devastating,” Chief Walker said.

According to the Lyons Police Department, the dogs possibly involved in the incident were identified and seized on May 8. At this time, charges have not been made against the owner of the dogs.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.