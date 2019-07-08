Georgia deputy shot and killed by stolen vehicle suspect

Monday, July 8, 2019

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Police in Hall County are searching for multiple suspects after a deputy was shot and killed.

Our Atlanta CBS affiliate, CBS 46, is reporting a deputy was shot while pursuing a stolen vehicle holding several suspects. The vehicle crashed and the suspects fled on foot, and that's when the shooting began.

CBS 46 says the deputy was hit. The suspect deputies believe fired the shot was injured and taken to a hospital.

The hunt for the remaining suspects continues.

Check back for more on this developing story.