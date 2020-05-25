Georgia counties will get $6M to repair flood-damaged roads

Monday, May 25, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the availability of up to $6 million in emergency funding for more than 50 Georgia counties impacted by extensive flooding from multiple storms this spring.

In partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation, the funding is being made available from the Georgia Department of Transportation's Local Grants Program.

After the series of damaging storms, Kemp on March 5 signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency for counties that had experienced extensive flooding.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency reached out to the declared counties to assess damages for potential assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Ultimately, the statewide damage assessment did not meet the required threshold for FEMA assistance; however, the localized damage in some areas was significant. With strong support from the State Transportation Board to aid local governments, GDOT reviewed the damage, made assessments, and worked to find funding to support those much-needed repairs.

For the purpose of storm repairs, funding allocations were based on material costs such as pipes, culverts, and gravel for dirt roads, or a percentage of the contract cost associated with those repairs. Funding awarded will be in addition to any other local grants allocated to a local government. Eligible counties that reported roadway damage will receive correspondence directly from GDOT with information regarding how to access the funding.

