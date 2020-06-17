Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in Georgia

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

ATLANTA — An increasing number of Georgians are getting infected by coronavirus and ending up in the hospital as Gov. Brian Kemp continues to ease restrictions on gatherings and businesses.

Over the 14 days ending Tuesday, the state has averaged the highest level of reported infections since April, when widespread transmission was at its peak and had led to a statewide lockdown.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has been rising for the past 10 days.

The Republican Kemp says he remains focused on fighting the infection, saying Georgia has now tested every resident of a nursing home with 25 or more beds.

But public health experts say Kemp has eased restrictions too quickly, with rising infections a predictable result.

South Carolina has seen a similar increase in cases, and state officials are warning that they expect hospital occupancy to creep toward capacity.