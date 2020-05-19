Georgia celebrates fishing and boating week with outdoor specials

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- National Fishing and Boating Week starts June 6, and Georgia is gearing up to help get people outdoors! Need a reason to go fishing and boating? Here are just a few:

National Fishing and Boating Week, June 6-14, 2020, offers another great reason to get outdoors, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

National Fishing and Boating Week began in 1979 and was created to recognize the tradition of fishing, to broaden the spirit of togetherness and to share the values and knowledge of today’s anglers with tomorrow’s anglers.

How to Celebrate: FREE FISHING DAYS: In the spirit of introducing new family members or friends to the sport of angling, Georgia offers two FREE fishing days – Sat., June 6 and Sat., June 13, 2020 - during this special week. On these days, Georgia residents do not need a fishing license, trout license or Lands Pass (WMAs/PFAs) to fish.

Where to Celebrate: There are so many great places to fish in Georgia, from trout streams in North Georgia, to large reservoirs, to lazy rivers in the south part of the state. You can always start at one of the ten Public Fishing Areas or at one of many the Georgia State Parks that offer fishing opportunities for family and friends.

According to the National Fishing and Boating Week website, one of the main reasons people don’t go fishing or boating is because no one has invited them. Make it a mission during National Fishing and Boating Week, or the next time you go fishing, to take someone new: a child, a relative or a friend.

For more information on National Fishing and Boating Week and all it has to offer, including the free fishing days, nearest kids fishing event or places to fish, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/nfbw.

