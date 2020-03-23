Georgia businesses get an extension to file annual registration

Monday, March 23, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Facing economic problems caused by the spread of novel coronavirus, Georgia corporations will have more time to file their annual registration.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that the annual registration period has been extended to May 1, giving business owners an extra month.

The change is meant to offer relief for businesses operators who “are working hard every day to survive through the economic turmoil caused by the global pandemic,” his office said in a news release.

Georgia businesses will be able to file their annual registration until May 1 without facing penalties or late fees. They'll have the option to register for up to three years.

Some cities are trying to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by limiting which businesses can operate, while other businesses are facing a general decline in economic activity. Meanwhile, parents are staying home to care for children who are out of school in many areas as other coronavirus-related pressures are keeping some employees out of the workplace. Amid these circumstances, many Georgia businesses are short-staffed or dealing with limited access to resources, Raffensperger's office noted.

“Even those who are fully staffed are working tirelessly to keep their businesses afloat in the midst of a turbulent economy,” Raffensperger's office said in the news release.

“The economic turmoil caused by the spread of Coronavirus poses a great challenge to the Georgia economy,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “Extending the annual registration period for Georgia businesses provides regulatory relief that will ease the burden for our hardworking entrepreneurs and business owners during these tough times.”

