'A sign of things coming back': Georgia businesses prepare for safer reopenings

Friday, May 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Several businesses in the area are seeing the same thing-- business over the past week starting to go back to normal. But there's still a long way to go.

It's a pretty busy night here on the patio at Southbound Smokehouse.

And curbside delivery isn't quite normal for design images and gifts.

But for all businesses, it's hope for times ahead.

"I was so surprised. We had probably about on par as if it were this time last year," Alice Salley, owner of Design Images and Gifts, said.

Salley says business is coming back - but with cleaning after each customer and only letting a few shoppers in at a time. And it's even easier when some want to shop over facetime.

I think people have been cooped up in their house and are seeing all the things that they are ready to replace. They are coming in to freshen up," Salley said.

Southbound Smokehouse is busy freshening up their outdoor patio in North Augusta.

It's day two back open -- managing the rules on both sides of the river.

You hear one thing and then a day or two later you hear the rules are changing," Brian Brittingham of Southbound Smokehouse. "We understand because the situation is changing, but it is hard to manage and navigate."

They say business still is pretty good, but they will wait to reopen their dining rooms.

Soon, Georgia bars will face the same decision because on May 14, they can reopen at half capacity.

"We're going to be extremely firm with our bars," Sheriff Richard Roundtree of Richmond County Sheriff's Office, said. " My deputies have been instructed that the moment they do not follow compliance that that establishment is to be shut down for that evening."

But Mayor Davis says he doesn't plan to put any more regulations in place, as some businesses are seeing progress.

"I'm really hopeful that's a sign of things coming back," Davis said.

Mayor Davis did say it's up to everyone to make sure we can reopen safely because there are not enough people wearing masks or social distancing.

