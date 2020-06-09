Georgia budget gap surpasses $850 million as revenues again lag

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

ATLANTA — With a month left in the current budget year, Georgia’s shortfall widened to more than $850 million in May.

Figures released Monday showed less of a decrease for May collections than in April, when revenues fell by more than $1 billion because the income tax deadline was postponed to July.

But revenue still fell sharply, showing a state economy where people and companies are earning less.

People bought less stuff in May than a year ago, including less gasoline and fewer cars, and stayed in fewer hotel rooms. Overall revenue collections were down 10% for the month.

