Georgia attractions set up live streams for kids to enjoy at home

Thursday, March 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- With schools closing over the coronavirus, a few Georgia attractions are helping parents out to keep kids entertained and learning without having to visit them.

The Center for Puppetry Arts offers workshops and virtual museum tours along with puppet shows every day for children in Atlanta. A schedule of events is posted on the center’s website.

The Georgia Aquarium has web cameras with several different views of aquatic life from its exhibits with beluga whales, otters, penguins, and more! Click HERE for their website.

In the City Camp is offering a virtual camp acitivty calendar HERE.

The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is posting daily at-home activities for kids to do. Check out their Facebook page.

The High Museum of Art offers free resources to teachers or parents at home with kids to do at home together.

PJ Library Atlanta is offering virtual story time and activities Tuesday through Thursday.

Phinizy Center for Water Sciences' education department has begun creating educational content that can be accessed online in the hopes to enhance student learning during this unprecedented time.

They plan to post each weekday morning on Facebook announcing the time and topic of each video and link to their YouTube channel. Their goal is to provide content for elementary through high school students.

