Georgia among longest organ donation waitlist in the country

Wednesday, July 24, 2017

News 12 at 6 o'clock / NBC at 7

Georgia has the second highest waitlist-to-donor ratio in the country. Nearly 10 people need organs in Georgia for every one donor. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Besides California, Georgia has more organ waitlist candidates per donor than any other states. Nearly 10 people in Georgia are waiting for organs for every one donor.

One of the four active transplant centers in Georgia is at Augusta University Medical Center. Currently, there are 915 people waiting for organs at AUMC. 18% of them have been waiting for five or more years.

One of the people is Willie "Ricky" Martin. He's been waiting for a kidney for five and a half years. Since he's been put on the list, he goes through two and half hours of dialysis treatment every day.

"It's hard to live on a machine every day," he said. "You miss a lot of things with your family."

Thousands of people die every year while waiting for an organ donation. So far in 2019, 11 people registered for an organ at AUMC have died. Ricky Martin says he still has hope, even after a long five and a half years.

"It might be this year or the next, but I'm going to get one. I ain't giving up," he said.

According to Tracy Ide, the Project Manager at LifeLine Foundation, there are several reasons people chose not become organ donors. Unfortunately, she says, most of them are myths.

"There's not age limit. People think it costs to be a donor. There's no cost. People think it's going to disfigure their body, it doesn't," she said.

Dr. Rajan Kapoor, the Medical Director of the Augusta University Transplant Center, says the reason Georgia has one of the highest needs for organs in the country is because Georgians are prone to more diseases.

"We are in the southeast where we have the highest incidence of diabetes and hypertension," he said.

He says there are several solutions to this major problem. The first is that more people register to become donors. But, Tracy Ide says that even if people register to be donors when they die, only 2% of people actually die in a way that allows them to donate their organs.

Another solution would be to become a living donor. This entails donating a kidney or part of the liver or lung. Kapoor says living donors would effectively reduce the organ donation wait list.

If you are interested in becoming a living organ donor, you can contact the Augusta University Transplant Center at 706-721-2888.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved