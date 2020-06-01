Georgia agencies outline framework for students to return to school

Monday, June 1, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia’s education and public health departments are releasing guidance to help school officials plan for a safe return to in-person instruction after months of campus closures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The guidelines are intended to ensure the safety of students, employees and families while remaining flexible, responsive and achievable, according to a news release.

They call for campuses to be fully or partially closed when there is substantial spread of coronavirus, outlining less stringent options when there is minimal/moderate spread or low/no spread. Within each of these categories of risk, the plan addresses practicing prevention, transporting students, entering school buildings, serving meals, transitioning between classes and spaces within the school, conducting large gatherings, supporting learning and protecting vulnerable populations.

The guidelines specifically address measures to ensure that students and teachers who are medically fragile have viable options even as schools reopen for in-person instruction.

These are guidelines as opposed to mandates, and districts are being asked to review the guidance in consultation with their local public health departments and choose which methods to adopt.

Georgia’s K-12 Restart Working Groups will meet to build out resources for implementation.

Read the plan yourself:

