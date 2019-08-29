Georgia-Vanderbilt game moves networks because of Hurricane Dorian

Thursday, August 29, 2019

ATHENS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Hurricane Dorian is set to make a mess of the college football schedule this weekend.

Because of the storm's threat, the Boise State-Florida State game set for 7 p.m. in Jacksonville has been rescheduled and moved to Tallahassee and will kickoff at noon on ESPNEWS.

As a result of that move, the Georgia Southern-LSU game is now taking the 7:30 p.m. spot on the SEC Network.

The Bulldogs' opener against Vanderbilt has since moved to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved