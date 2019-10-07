Georgia Supreme Court upholds conviction of father for killing infant son

Monday, Oct. 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia has chosen to uphold the conviction of a Richmond County man.

Corduray Keith Scott was sentenced to life in prison for the death of his 3-month-old son in. Scott was arrested after the infant was put on life support in 2010. Investigators say Scott shook him. The infant had suffered from several broken ribs and detached retinas.

Scott challenged the sufficiency of the evidence to support his convictions and also argued that the trial court erred in admitting statements he made to law enforcement in a second interview because, although the officer had read him his Miranda rights and he had waived them prior to the first interview, he was not reminded of his rights prior to the second interview.

Scott will remain in prison for life without parole.

