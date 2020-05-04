Georgia Southwestern and other schools to resume face instruction in fall

Monday, May 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Southwestern State and other institutions plan to reopen in June and resume face-to-face instruction in August for the Fall semester.

According to the release, under the guidance of Gov. Kemp and public officials, University System of Georgia (USG) schools are developing plans to ensure the health and safety of faculty, staff, and students.

The May and summer semester will continue to be online-only at all 26 USG institutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guidance is subject to change.

Each institution's plans will vary on each campus, however, the recommendation for a staggered, phased-in approach in June is the same. Plans will address overall workplace and health safety and are to be submitted to the USG for approval.

