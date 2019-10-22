Georgia Southern football player dies at 18

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Athletics Department has confirmed freshman offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins has died. He was 18 years old.

Wiggins was from Tallahassee, Florida, and played at Florida powerhouse Godby High School. According to his Georgia Southern football bio, he was majoring in electrical engineering.

At this time there is no word on how he died.

Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford sent a pair of tweets Monday night, including a retweet of Wiggins’ commitment announcement to Georgia Southern from July 2018.

The Georgia Southern Athletics Department released a statement Monday night:

"The Georgia Southern Athletics Department has received a report of the death of student-athlete Jordan Wiggins. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates. We will provide further information when it becomes available."

