Georgia Senate signals June likely for legislative restart

Friday, May 1, 2020

ATLANTA — Leaders of the Georgia General Assembly are signaling that lawmakers won’t return to the Capitol until June.

That’s despite Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan continuing to say he would like to resume work in May.

Duncan and Republican House Speaker David Ralston must agree on when to restart under the terms of the resolution that halted the session on March 13 amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Duncan’s chief of staff signaled defeat for his proposal for a May 14 restart in a Thursday email sent to senators. Instead, John Porter writes the House’s June 11 date is likely.