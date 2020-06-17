Georgia Power to extend disconnection suspension

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many Georgians are unemployed and concerned about how they will be able to pay their power bill and keep their air conditioner running as summer heat arrives.

The Georgia Public Service Commission gave permission to Georgia Power to extend the suspension of disconnections until July 15.

That will allow the company to continue helping customers through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgia Power also announced Tuesday that it has set up a payment plan with options to help those people with past-due account balances because they were out of work due to the coronavirus.

"So, starting this October, customers can pay six equal monetary installments from now through March 21 without any late fees. What they need to do is to sign up for a plan,” said Georgia Power Media Relations Specialist Allison Gregoire.

Georgia Power said it wants to help customers recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, you can call Georgia Power at (888) 660-5890 or visit the Georgia Power website.

