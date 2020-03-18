Georgia Power suspends all residential disconnections through mid-April

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Power is working to make sure residents don’t lose their electricity during the coronavirus crisis.

They’ve suspended all residential disconnections through mid-April as businesses across the state shut down. Many are losing their main source of income.

Georgia Power also wants to remind customers that there are several options they can receive a discount on their bills.

-Anyone 65 or older can apply for the Senior Citizen Discount.

-There’s also a low-income assistance program through the Georgia Divison of Family and Children Services.

-You can even volunteer for the Salvation Army, and get relief from some expenses.

