Georgia Power shares water and boating safety tips for Memorial Day weekend

Thursday, May 21, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you're planning to head out to the lake this Memorial Day weekend, remember CDC social distancing guidelines and water safety tips.

SPLASH, a longstanding Georgia Department of Natural Resources initiative, encourages people to follow these tips when enjoying beaches, pools, lakes, rivers and other bodies of water:

- Supervision – Designate an adult to watch children at all times. Do not assume someone else is watching.

- Prevention – Wear personal flotation devices (PFD or life jacket), install fencing around pools, and use drain covers in pools.

- Look before you leap – Never jump into water without knowing how deep it is and what is below the surface.

- Arm's Length – Adults should be arm's length to children in water, and safety tools such as hooks should be nearby at all times.

- Swim Lessons – Knowing how to swim greatly reduces the chance of drowning. Classes are often available through the Red Cross or YMCA.

- Have a Water Safety Plan – Know what to do during an emergency.

Also remember:

- Wear a Life Jacket – Young or old, and no matter how well you can swim, always wear a life jacket.

- Pools vs. Lakes – Make sure children know the difference between pools and lakes – lakes can produce currents, uncertainty on water depth and hidden natural features under the water.

- CPR Basics – Knowing the proper way to perform CPR can save a life on the lake, or every day. Classes and basic information is available from the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org/cpr) and the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).

- Watch your Speed – Lakes have speed limits just like roads. Watch for signage and follow the posted instructions.

- Light at Night – Make sure your boat is equipped with proper lighting if you are going to be on the water at night.

